Pakistan to exercise all possible options to counter illegal steps of Modi govt in IOK: FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday said that Pakistan would exercise all possible options to counter the illegal steps taken by India and will continue to apprise the civilized world about Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir and sufferings of its people.

Talking to private news channel, he said that Pakistan has undertaken a diplomatic surge in the wake of India’s unilateral actions and security lock down in occupied Kashmir.

Pakistan has successfully convinced the world that resolving Kashmir issue is imperative for global peace, he mentioned.—APP