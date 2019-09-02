Pakistan provides consular access to Indian spy Jadhav

Pakistan has provided consular access to Indian spy Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav, a serving Indian naval officer and RAW operative, today.

Indian Depute High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia has arrived at the Foreign Office to meet convicted Indian spy Jadhav, suggest reports.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal in a statement said access is being provided in line with Vienna Convention on Consular relations, International Court of Justice’ judgement and the laws of Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention that Indian Commander Jadhav is in Pakistan’s custody, for espionage, terrorism and sabotage.