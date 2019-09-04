Pakistan will go to any extent for Kashmiri brethren: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Director General Inter Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor has emphatically stated that Pakistan will go to any extent in support of the Kashmiri brethren in their struggle for right to self-determination.

Addressing a news conference in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, he said we will continue standing by the people of occupied Kashmir till the last bullet, last solider and last breath.

The DG ISPR said Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan as declared by the Quaid-e-Azam, and there will be no compromise on the Kashmir cause.

He expressed the confidence that the people of Kashmir will sooner than later achieve the goal of independence.

He said resolution of Kashmir issue is Pakistan’s national interest and it will never accept any solution which does not guarantee Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

Major General Asif Ghafoor said Pakistan will respond with full force if India carries out any false flag operation or any misadventure along the Line of Control.

He said the situation prevailing in occupied Kashmir has become a threat to peace and stability in the region.

He said Kashmir has become the biggest issue of human rights violations, and the world powers have a role to play to resolve the dispute under the UN resolutions.

He said the held territory has been under curfew for a month and there is total blackout in the valley with no communication facilities.

He said India attempted to change demography of occupied Kashmir through an unconstitutional step on the fifth of the last month.