PCB appoints Misbah Ul Haq as head coach, Waqar new bowling coach

Former captain Misbah-ul-Haq was named Pakistan’s head coach on Wednesday with great Waqar Younis joining him as the team’s new bowling coach.

Misbah will also take over as the chairman of selectors with head coaches of the six first-class associations sides as his fellow selectors.

The decision follows PCB’s decision to not renew head coach Mickey Arthur’s contract after the team’s failure to reach the semi-finals of this year’s World Cup.

Misbah, Pakistan’s most successful and longest serving test captain, retired from international cricket in 2017 after a distinguished career.