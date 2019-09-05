PM apprises Omani delegation about plight of Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary delegation of Oman headed by Chairman Majles Al Shura Sheikh Khalid Bin Hilal Al Maawali called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Thursday.

The Prime Minister apprised the visiting delegation about the plight of Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir and the atrocities being committed against the innocent Kashmiri Muslims by the Indian forces.

The two sides reiterated the need to further enhance bilateral trade ties and strengthen mutual cooperation in various fields.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser was also present in the meeting.