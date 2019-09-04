PM takes notice of reported extortion at highways check-posts

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed officials and government agencies concerned to revise standard operating procedures to root out corrupt practices at check posts on highways in the country.

Taking notice of rent seeking from goods transport by various government agencies, including Police, Excise and Customs through check posts at national highways, the Prime Minister has directed for immediate steps to check this practice.

According to a letter written by Prime Minister Office to the secretaries of interior and narcotics, provincial chief secretaries and other concerned officials, the Prime Minister has directed for reducing number of check posts in coordination with other stakeholders where possible.

He said supervisory role should be made effective.

The letter has directed for completing the above exercise by 5th of the next month and submitting a report to Prime Minister Office.

It says after 5th of the next month, action will be initiated against not only the ground staff of various check posts but also against supervisory officers.