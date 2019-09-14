PM Imran to present case of oppressed Kashmiris at UNGA session: FM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says Prime Minister Imran Khan will present the case of hundreds of thousands of oppressed Kashmir people before the world during the upcoming UN General Assembly session in a befitting manner.

Chairing the third meeting of “Kashmir Cell” in Islamabad, he said Pakistan’s concerted efforts have brought Kashmir issue in the limelight and the world’s reaction on humanitarian crisis in the territory has exposed the false Indian narrative against the indigenous independence movement of Kashmir.

The Foreign Minister said the way the international community expressed its concerns over the horrific situation in Occupied Kashmir is certainly unprecedented.

He said the joint statement issued by 58 countries of the UN Human Rights Council was also very encouraging.

He said the world is speaking out against the Indian barbaric acts in Occupied Kashmir that has also exposed New Delhi’s false narrative.

The meeting also discussed in detail the legal and constitutional aspects of taking up the matter to other international forums after the UN Security Council and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.