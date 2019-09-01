PM to present Kashmir case at UN General Assembly on 27 September: FM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says there is no chance of talks between Pakistan and India as there is no letup in curfew and communication blackout in occupied Kashmir.

Talking to media in Multan on Sunday, he said Indian actions are posing great threat to regional peace and security.

He urged the world, especially the permanent members of United Nations Security Council to take notice of it.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan does not want war and considers it the last resort. However, we have the ability to respond befittingly in case of any misadventure from India.

He said European Union Parliament, keeping human rights in view, will discuss the plight of people of occupied Kashmir in its meeting tomorrow.

He said a huge demonstration and rally, to express solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir, will be observed in London on Tuesday.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Prime Minister Imran Khan will present the case of Kashmiris at the UN General Assembly in New York on 27th of September.