PM withdraws GIDC ordinance to ensure transparency

ISLAMABAD: The government has withdrawn the ordinance aimed at recovering fifty percent of the stuck revenue in Gas Infrastructure Development Cess.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the Ordinance was issued with a view to recover fifty percent of the stuck revenue by way of an out of Court settlement after consultation with the industry.

However, in view of the recent controversy, the Prime Minister, in the interest of transparency and good governance, has decided to withdraw the said Ordinance.

The Prime Minister directed the Attorney General to move an application for urgent hearing in the Supreme Court, so that the matter is decided at the earliest, strictly in accordance with the law and the Constitution.

The statement added that the Prime Minister wishes to inform the nation that going to the Court carries a risk because the decision could go either way.

This means that the government could get the whole amount or could lose it all and possibly forgo any prospect of future revenue collections under this head.

Also on top of this, the government could be saddled with the burden of administering refunds of approximately 295 billion rupees of the principal amount.

The total amount stuck in the GIDC litigation from January 2012 till December last year is about 417 billion rupees.

In the first round of litigation, the Supreme Court annulled the GIDC statute.

The Federal Government’s Review Petition was also dismissed by the Supreme Court.

Thereafter, fresh legislations were brought about, which are presently under challenge before the Provincial High Courts and a set of appeals is also pending in the Supreme Court.