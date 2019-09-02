Posters with DG ISPR pictures surface in IOK

Srinagar: In occupied Kashmir, many posters and handbills, along with pictures of Major General Asif Ghafoor, Director General of Inter Services Public Relations of Pakistan, have surfaced in IOK.

The posters citing the DG ISPR read that Pakistan would continue fighting for Kashmir till last solider and bullet.

Hurriyat activists in posters announced that the people of Kashmir would together push India out of their homeland, which is a paradise on earth. The activists have said that the paradise could not be an abode of brute Indian forces.—Kms