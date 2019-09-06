Registration of industrial units necessary for protection of rights of workers: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has emphasized on provision of all possible facilitation to industry for country’s economic development and to expedite the economic process and create job opportunities.

He was chairing a high-level meeting held in Islamabad on Friday regarding facilitation of business community, especially small and medium class industrialists, and to protect labourers’ rights.

The Prime Minister said registration of industrial units is necessary for protection of rights of workers and labourers. He said provision of facilities for registered industrial units is equally important to avoid any interruption in the industrial process.

The meeting principally agreed on inspector Less Regime in Punjab and a third-party inspection process concerning essential procedures. The Prime Minister directed to prepare a strategy in this regard.

He was briefed about problems being faced by industrial units in Punjab from various government departments in the name of inspection. A detailed briefing was also given on the procedure to protect industrial workers’ rights and measures to further improve the provision of health, education, and other facilities to labourers.

The Prime Minister was informed that there are 2,26,600 industrial units in Punjab and electricity connections to 55,435 of them have been disconnected. However, 22,475 industrial units are registered with Punjab Labour Department, 77,448 with Social Security Department, and around 63,500 units registered with Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI). In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 24,415 industrial units are registered with the Labour Department. Imran Khan was told that non-registration of industrial units with relevant departments adversely affects rights of workers and labourers, while on the other hand, harassment of registered units by various government departments in the name of inspection, slows down the process of industrial development.