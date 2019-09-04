Saudi Arabia, UAE FMs to arrive in Islamabad today

Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, are arriving in Islamabad today to discuss with Pakistani leadership the critical situation arising out of India’s illegal and unilateral actions in Occupied Kashmir.

During their stay, they will hold meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan is in contact through diplomatic and backdoor channels with a number of Islamic countries as part of its efforts to garner support on the Kashmir crisis.

Speaking in Islamabad, he said foreign ministers of China and Afghanistan will also visit Pakistan soon.