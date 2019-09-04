Saudi, UAE FMs arrive in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir and Foreign Minister of UAE, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan arrived Islamabad today on official visit to Pakistan.

They were received by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at Noor Khan Airbase.

Later, they arrived at Foreign office in Islamabad to discuss bilateral, regional and international issues with Pakistani officials.

They will hold talks with the Pakistani civil and military leadership on the regional situation including Kashmir.