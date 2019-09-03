Second state of art 2300 Tons Corvette vessel inducted into Pakistan Navy

Launching ceremony of the second state of the art 2300 Tons Corvette vessel built for Pakistan Navy was held in Romania.

Chief of Staff (Personnel) Vice Admiral Athar Mukhtar was the chief guest on the occasion.

Corvettes laced with latest technology are multi-purpose platforms of medium size and tonnage. These are used for different operations including security patrol.

In his remarks on the occasion, Vice Admiral Athar Mukhtar said the addition of these ships will further enhance the capability of Pakistan Navy to defend the waters of the country.

He also lauded the professionalism of DAMEN Shipyards in delivering cutting edge technologies to Pakistan Navy in the form of Corvettes.