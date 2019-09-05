SHC adjourns hearing of bail pleas of Siraj Durrani, others

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday adjourned the hearing of bail petitions of Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani and other accused of a NAB reference till September 17.

A SHC bench heard bail pleas of Agha Siraj Durrani, Agha Maseehuddin, Gulzar Ahmed and other accused in a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference.

NAB prosecutor informed the bench that the bureau’s investigation officer was out of the country to perform Hajj.

The court asked the prosecutor that Hajj operation has been completed, why the investigation officer did not return back yet.

NAB prosecutor replied that he is in Medina and will return to the country on September 14. Later, the court adjourned the hearing of bail petitions till September 17.

Agha Siraj Durrani has been in jail in NAB reference about assets beyond known sources of income, while his brother Agha Maseehuddin, Gulzar Ahmed and other accused have got interim bails from courts.

The NAB named 20 persons including Agha Siraj, his brother, wife, daughters and son as accused in the reference filed in accountability court Karachi after an inquiry.

According to the NAB charge-sheet the accused were involved in huge corruption of up to Rs1.6 billion.

The NAB executive board had approved filing of a reference against Agha Siraj Durrani in assets case.

The NAB Karachi team had arrested Siraj Durrani from a hotel in Islamabad in February this year. —PPI