Sindh Bar Council cricket tournament to commence from Tuesday

KARACHI: The first ever cricket tournament organized by Sindh Bar Council will commence fom Tuesday with inaugural match played at Sports Complex, Qasimabad, Hyderabad.

Eight teams from Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur are participating in the maiden event aimed at providing some leisure to the every busy lawyers community.

The T 20 matches will be played in day and night at Niaz Stadium Hyderabad, TMC , Rashid Latif Cricket Academy, Gulberg Gymkhana.

The semi finals will be played on Oct 01 and 03 at TMC while the final will be played at Moin Khan Academy cricket ground on Oct 12.

This was first ever endeavor by the Sindh Bar Council to provide its members a healthy activity and few moments of pleasure and relief as they remain under pressure of their professional obligations round the year, said Muhammad Azam Khan, Chairman Executive Committee, Sindh Bar Council on the eve of inauguration of the T20 tournament.