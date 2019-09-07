Sino, Pakistan close contact ensue stability: FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday stressed that Pakistan and China continue their close coordination and consultation to ensure that peace and stability in the region is maintained.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi holds Delegation-Level Talks with State Councilor and Foreign Minister, H.E. Wang Yi

Delegation-level talks between Pakistan and China were held on Friday in Islamabad.

The Pakistan delegation was led by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and included Foreign Secretary, Mr. Sohail Mahmood, Additional Secretary (Asia Pacific), Mr. Zahoor Ahmed, Director General (China), Mr. Muhammad Mudassir Tipu and other senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Chinese delegation was led by State Councilor and Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, and included China’s Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing, Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui and other senior officials from the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The two delegations had an in-depth exchange of views on the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and regional matters, particularly the current situation in IOJ&K. The two sides underscored commonality of views on Afghan Peace Process.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi briefed the Chinese side on the evolving situation in IOJ&K following India’s unilateral and illegal actions of August 05.

He stressed that the ongoing curfew for over four weeks, the continued lock-down and communications blockade, and the massive human rights violations had created a dire humanitarian situation in IOJ&K which needed to be urgently addressed.

Foreign Minister underscored that the curfew and other restrictions needed to be immediately lifted. He informed the Chinese side of the intensification of ceasefire violations across the Line of Control (LoC) and emphasized that India could attempt a false-flag operation in order to divert attention from its crimes in IOJ&K.

Foreign Minister conveyed that Pakistan is grateful for China’s support in the aftermath of India’s illegal and unilateral actions.

State Councilor Mr. Wang Yi, expressed gratitude for the warm welcome accorded to him and his delegation. He reaffirmed China’s support and reiterated opposition to any unilateral action as well as the measures that could further complicate the situation.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi emphasized that friendship with China is the corner stone of Pakistan’s foreign policy. He highlighted that ‘All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership’ between two countries is deeply rooted in mutual trust and respect and is an anchor of peace and stability in the region and beyond. Pakistan will continue to support China on all issues of its core interest, including Taiwan, Tibet, Xinjiang and Hong Kong.

He highlighted that CPEC has added a new dimension to bilateral ties and contributed immensely to the revitalization of Pakistan’s economy.

He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to the timely completion of CPEC projects, especially those in Gwadar.

State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi highlighted that Pakistan-China relationship is based on mutual respect, trust and strong bonds of friendship. He appreciated Pakistan’s efforts to achieve goals of national development and extended China’s utmost support in this regard. State Councilor Wang Yi emphasized that CPEC is a demonstration project of high quality BRI projects and is being implemented jointly by Pakistan and China. Both countries have complete consensus on the future direction of CPEC to advance high quality development in Pakistan. He underscored that Pakistan’s economic and financial situation was improving and the central banks of both countries must deepen their cooperation to reap dividends at a larger level.

The two sides also noted with satisfaction the bilateral cooperation at multilateral fora and reaffirmed their commitment to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and support for multilateralism, free trade and win-win cooperation.

Both sides resolved to implement consensus reached by the leadership of two countries to deepen strategic consultation and coordination at all levels so as to jointly promote regional peace, stability and prosperity.

At the conclusion of the meeting, minutes of the onsite investigation meeting of the feasibility study for Pakistan Smart Classroom Project were signed between Vice Chairman of CIDCA and Executive Director of HEC. NNI