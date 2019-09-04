Six terrorist killed in Quetta

In a operation conducted by Counter Terrorism Department Quetta, six terrorists including a woman were killed at a compound near eastern by-pass in Quetta on Wednesday.

According to a spokesman of CTD department, one terrorist blew himself up during encounter by detonating his explosive vest. He added that during the operation, six terrorists were killed which also included a woman who was wearing a suicide vest.

Five CTD personnel were also injured in the operation.

Authorities said they seized weapons and ammunition after the operation from the compound.