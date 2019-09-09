There is no military solution to conflict in Afghanistan: FO

Pakistan has reiterated its principled stance that there is no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan.

In a statement issued by the Foreign Office after the cancellation of Afghan peace talks, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr. Muhammad Faisal said both sides must re-engage to find negotiated peace from the ongoing political settlement process.

He said Pakistan has always condemned violence and called on all sides for restraint and commitment to pursue the process.

The spokesman said Pakistan has been facilitating the peace and reconciliation process in good faith and as a shared responsibility, and has encouraged all sides to remain engaged with sincerity and patience.—RadioPakistan