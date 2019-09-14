Trump sings praises of one of his hotels on Twitter

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump used his official Twitter feed to tout an accolade for one of his hotels, despite claims that he has violated ethics laws by using his hotel chain for government business.

“Proud to announce that @TrumpNewYork has just been named the #1 ‘Best Hotel in the World!'” said a Trump Organization tweet, retweeted by the president.

“Congratulations to our remarkable team,” it said.

The Trump International Hotel and Tower in Manhattan was given top billing in a readers’ survey by “Luxury Lifestyle Magazine.” The chain’s Washington branch was listed at number nine in the survey.

As president, Trump says he has handed off control of his business empire.

However, he faces mounting accusations from his opponents that he is potentially breaking the law by using the presidency to boost his hotel and golf course brands.

The US Air Force announced a review this week following an uproar over the revelation that crews have been billeted at the luxury Trump Turnberry in Scotland during layovers on long-distance flights.

Similar questions have been raised over the ethics of Vice President Mike Pence and his entourage staying at the Trump family’s Doonbeg golf resort in Ireland this month while on an official visit to the country.

Trump makes regular use of his own golf courses in Florida, New Jersey and Virginia.

While at the G7 summit in France, he pitched his Doral resort in Florida as the venue for next year’s gathering, arguing that his property is almost unique in the United States as a suitable location for the huge event. —AFP