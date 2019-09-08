Truth always prevails in battle between virtue and vice: Firdous

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan says truth always prevails in battle between virtue and vice.

Addressing a ceremony in Sialkot on Sunday, she said those who sacrifice their life, property and everything for a cause are always remembered.

She said every sect has its own way of observing the tragedy of Karbala.

She said a new Karbala is emerging in Occupied Kashmir today where the extremist thinking of Narendra Modi has put the whole area under lockdown.

The Special Assistant said Kashmiris will never bow down before the whims of Indian government despite its torture, oppression and cruelty.