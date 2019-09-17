Two SC judges recuse from hearing Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s petitions

ISLAMABAD: Two Supreme Court judges Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Ijazul Ahsan on Tuesday recused from a seven-member larger bench, hearing petitions, challenging the presidential references, filed against SC judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa had formed a seven-member larger bench, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Faisal Arab, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel to hear the petition filed by Justice Isa on Aug 26, seeking formation of a full court bench.

During the course of proceedings, Muneer A Malik counsel for Justice Qazi Faez Isa said that two judges had a direct interest in the case against Justice Isa.

He said that any judge who has a personal stake in this case, should not be attached with it.

At this, Justice Bandial asked which judge can be biased? Muneer Malik

responded that he is not alleging that any judge was biased.

Justice Bandial remarked that he wanted to assure that no judge of this court

was biased as every judge of this court performed their duty in accordance with

the law and the Constitution. None of the judges of this court have an interest in

this case, he added.

He asked the counsel to further argue over the issue. Muneer Malik replied

that the judges who were to become chief justice in future, have a personal

interest. He said that two judges, who are part of this bench, will potentially

become chief justice in future and those two judges have a direct interest.

He said “As per code of conduct, a judge should not hear a case, if he has

direct interest. I raise this argument to protect the institution.”

Malik referenced precedents set by Justice (retd) Ajmal Mian and Justice

Falak Shair who recused themselves from hearing similar cases in the past.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked that none of the judges was partial

or biased and should not be treated as harbouring biases or self-interests.

He remarked that a judge has the authority to step away from a bench

and there are court verdicts which say that no judge can be forced to

distance himself from a case.

Announcing his recusal, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said the reservations against

him were unfortunate and not justified but he was recusing himself to maintain

the highest standard of fairness.

Justice Ahsan noted that he was obligated by oath to do right to all manner

of people according to law without fear or favour and affection”. “I will not allow

personal interest to influence my official conduct or my official decisions,” he

said. “I have no doubt in my mind that I can uphold the Oath of my office and

the high ideals this office represents.”

Justice Sardar Tariq Masood remarked that he had decided not to hear

the case before Justice Isa requested his recusal.

Later, Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked that some judges did not want

to be part of the bench anymore and therefore, the matter will be sent to the

Chief Justice and he will decide if a new bench should be formed or not.—APP