US Centcom chief General McKenzie arrives in Pakistan

Islamabad: United States Central Command (US CENTCOM) commander General Kenneth McKenzie Jr arrived in Islamabad on Saturday along with his 17-member delegation.

According to sources, the US general’s visit to Pakistan, amid rising tension between Pakistan and Indian, has significant importance, will also hold important meetings with civil and military leadership.

Earlier this year, General McKenzie met with Prime Minister Imran Khan where the two leaders discussed the Pak-US relations and the ongoing Afghan peace talks.