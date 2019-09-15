War between two nuclear states Pakistan, India to affect whole World: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government is taking steps to improve life of common man by introducing programmes like Ehsas and Sehat Insaf Cards. Talking to a private news channel, she said government is promoting export-oriented industry by taking ease of doing business initiatives to restore confidence of investors.

She said today Pakistan is in safe hands as civil and military leaderships are on same page to steer the country out of crises.

She said reforms are being introduced in national institutions for better public services delivery.

Firdous said Jammu and Kashmir is a national issue and all opposition parties should join hands with government for exposing Indian human rights violations in occupied Kashmir across the globe.

She said the world powers like Russia and China are supporting Pakistan’s stance.

She said a war between the two nuclear states of South Asia would affect the whole world.

To a question, she said foreign ministers of United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia had visited Pakistan and asked India to lift curfew in the occupied valley