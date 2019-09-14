Home / Sports / Cricket / Zadran fifty sets up record win for Afghanistan

Zadran fifty sets up record win for Afghanistan

Zadran smashed an unbeaten 69 off 30 balls, with five fours and six sixes guiding Afghanistan to 197-5 before their bowlers restricted Zimbabwe to 169-7 to equal their own record of 11 consecutive wins in Twenty20 internationals.