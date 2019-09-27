سفیر کشمیر عمران خان نے مسلمانوں کے دل جیت لیے

ویب ڈیسک | ستمبر 28, 2019

سفیر کشمیر عمران خان نے مسلمانوں کے دل جیت لیے

 

اقوام متحدہ کی جنرل اسمبلی کے خطاب میں وزیراعظم عمران خان کی جانب سے مسئلہ کشمیر کو اجاگر کرنے پر پاکستان سمیت دنیا بھر کے مسلمانوں نے انہیں خراج تحسین پیش کیا ہے۔ ٹوئٹر پر’عمران خان وائس آف کشمیر‘ دنیا بھر میں ٹاپ ٹرینڈ بن گیا۔

پاک فوج کے ترجمان میجر جنرل آصف غفور نے وزیراعظم کے خطاب کا موازنہ ستائیس فروری اور ستائیس ستمبر لکھ کر کیا۔

 

ایک اور ٹویٹ میں ترجمان  پاک فوج نے وزیراعظم کے آخری گولی اور آخری سانس تک لڑنے کے عزم  کی ترجمانی کی۔

حمزہ علی عباسی نے اپنے ٹویٹ میں وزیراعظم عمران خان کو مسلم دنیا کا لیڈر قرار دیا۔

 اداکارہ وینا ملک نے  لکھا کہ عمران خان نے کشمیریوں کا مقدمہ بہترین انداز میں لڑا۔

پاک سر زمین پارٹی کے رہنما مصطفیٰ کمال بھی عمران خان کی تعریف کیے بنا نہ رہ سکے اور لکھا کہ وزیراعظم نے کشمیر کا مقدمہ بہادری کے ساتھ لڑا۔

تحریک انصاف کے رہنما جہانگیر ترین نے ٹویٹ میں کہا کہ وزیراعظم کشمیر کاز کے چیمپیئن ہیں۔

وزیراعلیٰ پنجاب عثمان بزدار نے ٹویٹ کرتے ہوئے کہا کہ اب دنیا مقبوضہ کشمیر کی صورتحال کو نظر انداز نہیں کرسکتی۔

قومی کرکٹ ٹیم کے سابق کپتان اور معروف کمنٹیٹر رمیز راجہ نے وزیراعظم کی تقریر کو سراہا۔

 فخر عالم نے وزیراعظم کی تقریر کو کرکٹ کمنٹری کے انداز میں سراہا۔

امریکی صحافی سنتھیا ڈی رچی نے  وزیراعظم کی تقریر کو سراہا  اور کہا کہ  اکثر اوقات بحران ہی انسانوں کو متحد کرتے ہیں۔

محمد حفیظ نے ٹویٹ میں کہا کہ عمران خان ایک مضبوط  اور خوددار شخصیت ہیں۔

