سفیر کشمیر عمران خان نے مسلمانوں کے دل جیت لیے

اقوام متحدہ کی جنرل اسمبلی کے خطاب میں وزیراعظم عمران خان کی جانب سے مسئلہ کشمیر کو اجاگر کرنے پر پاکستان سمیت دنیا بھر کے مسلمانوں نے انہیں خراج تحسین پیش کیا ہے۔ ٹوئٹر پر’عمران خان وائس آف کشمیر‘ دنیا بھر میں ٹاپ ٹرینڈ بن گیا۔

پاک فوج کے ترجمان میجر جنرل آصف غفور نے وزیراعظم کے خطاب کا موازنہ ستائیس فروری اور ستائیس ستمبر لکھ کر کیا۔

27 Feb….27 Sep — Asif Ghafoor (@peaceforchange) September 27, 2019

ایک اور ٹویٹ میں ترجمان پاک فوج نے وزیراعظم کے آخری گولی اور آخری سانس تک لڑنے کے عزم کی ترجمانی کی۔

آخری گولی۔۔

آخری سپاہی۔۔۔

آخری سانس۔۔۔۔

🇵🇰🍁

لا اله الا الله

end_iA…make a choice pic.twitter.com/cuCpImfzSf — Asif Ghafoor (@peaceforchange) September 27, 2019

حمزہ علی عباسی نے اپنے ٹویٹ میں وزیراعظم عمران خان کو مسلم دنیا کا لیڈر قرار دیا۔

Thankful to Allah for blessing us with PM Imran Khan who today proved that he is not just a leader of Pakistan & Kashmir but a Leader for all Muslims & one of the biggest voices of Humanity & Islam. May Allah protect him. #UNGA2019#IKFinalTalkForKashmir #ImranKhanVoiceOfKashmir — Hamza Ali Abbasi (@iamhamzaabbasi) September 27, 2019

اداکارہ وینا ملک نے لکھا کہ عمران خان نے کشمیریوں کا مقدمہ بہترین انداز میں لڑا۔

The world is finally speaking.Hashtag #ImranKhanVoiceOfKashmir is trending at no#1 on world panel… The Power & Charisma of Mr.KHAN…Fighting the case against Indian atrocities in #kashmir 💪🇵🇰🙏 #KashmiriAmbassadorAtUN #IKFinalTalkForKashmir #UNGA2019 — VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) September 27, 2019

پاک سر زمین پارٹی کے رہنما مصطفیٰ کمال بھی عمران خان کی تعریف کیے بنا نہ رہ سکے اور لکھا کہ وزیراعظم نے کشمیر کا مقدمہ بہادری کے ساتھ لڑا۔

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI brilliantly fought the case of #Kashmir like never before at #UNGA2019. Unlike others he dared to talk about the Islamophobia which no other muslim leader has ever raised. #ImranKhanVoiceOfKashmir — Syed Mustafa Kamal (@KamalPSP) September 27, 2019

تحریک انصاف کے رہنما جہانگیر ترین نے ٹویٹ میں کہا کہ وزیراعظم کشمیر کاز کے چیمپیئن ہیں۔

For the first time in our history, the miseries of Kashmiri people are being narrated effectively at the global stage. PM IK has remained fully true to his commitment. He has championed Kashmir Cause in the best possible manner. More power to him 👍 #ImranKhanVoiceOfKashmir — Jahangir Khan Tareen (@JahangirKTareen) September 27, 2019

وزیراعلیٰ پنجاب عثمان بزدار نے ٹویٹ کرتے ہوئے کہا کہ اب دنیا مقبوضہ کشمیر کی صورتحال کو نظر انداز نہیں کرسکتی۔

Prime Minister Imran Khan has lifted Pakistan’s International stature in just few months. His struggle for the people of #Kashmir is bound to be successful World can’t remain ignorant of brewing humanitarian crisis in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir now! #ImranKhanVoiceOfKashmir — Usman Buzdar (@UsmanAKBuzdar) September 27, 2019

قومی کرکٹ ٹیم کے سابق کپتان اور معروف کمنٹیٹر رمیز راجہ نے وزیراعظم کی تقریر کو سراہا۔

Nailed it absolutely Mr Khan! Wow. — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) September 27, 2019

فخر عالم نے وزیراعظم کی تقریر کو کرکٹ کمنٹری کے انداز میں سراہا۔

1st Over Climate Change Caught & Bowled.

2nd Over Corruption Money laundering LBW.

3rd Over Ran Out Islamophobia

4th Over clean bowled Modi & RSS. The most significant, meaningful & deadly spell bowled by @ImranKhanPTI in his life.#UNGA2019 — Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) September 27, 2019

امریکی صحافی سنتھیا ڈی رچی نے وزیراعظم کی تقریر کو سراہا اور کہا کہ اکثر اوقات بحران ہی انسانوں کو متحد کرتے ہیں۔

Well done @ImranKhanPTI. If anything has ever united Pakistan, it has been Modi’s political maelstrom in Kashmir. Sometimes it takes a crises to unite people. Consistent, articulate messaging will help ensure the world helps us, help Kashmiris. #ImranKhanVoiceOfKashmir — Cynthia D. Ritchie (@CynthiaDRitchie) September 27, 2019

محمد حفیظ نے ٹویٹ میں کہا کہ عمران خان ایک مضبوط اور خوددار شخصیت ہیں۔