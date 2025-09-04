لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

جمعہ, ستمبر 05, 2025  
11 Rabi ul Awal 1447  
Monsoon 2025

Flood Disrupts Vegetable Supply, Prices Skyrocket in Markets - Pakistan News

Flood Disrupts Vegetable Supply, Prices Skyrocket in Markets - Pakistan News
Published 04 Sep, 2025 01:30pm
ویڈیوز
Flood Disrupts Vegetable Supply, Prices Skyrocket in Markets - Pakistan News
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین