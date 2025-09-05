لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

جمعہ, ستمبر 05, 2025  
11 Rabi ul Awal 1447  
Monsoon 2025

Devastation was at its peak in Punjab, the CM was elsewhere, the condition of farmers is very bad

Devastation was at its peak in Punjab, the CM was elsewhere, the condition of farmers is very bad
Published 05 Sep, 2025 12:00am
ویڈیوز
Devastation was at its peak in Punjab, the CM was elsewhere, the condition of farmers is very bad
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین