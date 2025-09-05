Father of two murde*d, wife revealed as mastermind - Pakistan news
مزید خبریں
Flood devastation destroys thousands of acres of crops - Pakistan news
3PM Headlines: Who Threw Eggs at Alima Khan? Arrests Made | Pakistan News
Bilawal Bhutto Flood Visit | Affected Areas Punjab Sindh | Pakistan Flood Relief Update
Alima Khan Egg Attack | Political Incident Pakistan | Who Attacked Alima Khan | #shorts
Firing at Allied Hospital Faisalabad, Four Dead - Pakistan news
PML-N Quits Government Alliance in Karachi Council - Pakistan news
مقبول ترین