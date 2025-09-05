لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

جمعہ, ستمبر 05, 2025  
11 Rabi ul Awal 1447  
Monsoon 2025

Flood devastations raise vegetable prices nationwide in Pakistan - Pakistan news

Flood devastations raise vegetable prices nationwide in Pakistan - Pakistan news
Published 05 Sep, 2025 12:30pm
ویڈیوز
Flood devastations raise vegetable prices nationwide in Pakistan - Pakistan news
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین