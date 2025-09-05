لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

پیر, ستمبر 08, 2025  
14 Rabi ul Awal 1447  
Monsoon 2025

Flood devastation destroys thousands of acres of crops - Pakistan news

Flood devastation destroys thousands of acres of crops - Pakistan news
Published 05 Sep, 2025 04:00pm
ویڈیوز
Flood devastation destroys thousands of acres of crops - Pakistan news
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین