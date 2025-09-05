لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

ہفتہ, ستمبر 06, 2025  
12 Rabi ul Awal 1447  
Monsoon 2025

Sutlej River floods destroy homes, leave thousands starving - Pakistan news

Sutlej River floods destroy homes, leave thousands starving - Pakistan news
Published 05 Sep, 2025 07:00pm
ویڈیوز
Sutlej River floods destroy homes, leave thousands starving - Pakistan news
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین