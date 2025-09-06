لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

ہفتہ, ستمبر 06, 2025  
12 Rabi ul Awal 1447  
Monsoon 2025

High-Level Flood in River Sutlej Hits South Punjab | Flood in Punjab | NDMA Alert Issued

High-Level Flood in River Sutlej Hits South Punjab | Flood in Punjab | NDMA Alert Issued
Published 06 Sep, 2025 12:00am
ویڈیوز
High-Level Flood in River Sutlej Hits South Punjab | Flood in Punjab | NDMA Alert Issued
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین