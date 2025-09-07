It will rain again in Karachi, what will happen to the city? Nadeem Afzal Chan has told the story!!
It will rain again in Karachi, what will happen to the city? Nadeem Afzal Chan has told the story!!
مزید خبریں
11PM News Headlines | Blood Moon 2025 Fully Covered by Eclipse | Chand Grahan - Pakistan News
TikTok Live Banned | Heavy rain in Sindh | Flood Threat - Dus with Imran Sultan
Monsoon Depression Brings Heavy Rain Forecast for Sindh - Dus Program witn Imran Sultan
Water level high in canals adjacent to Sukkur Barrage - Breaking News
10PM News Headlines | Lunar eclipse across the world including Pakistan - Pakistan news
Heavy rain again in Karachi | Fight has broken out in the PML-N | Rubaroo with Shoukat Paracha
مقبول ترین