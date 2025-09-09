5PM News Headlines | Multan in Danger | 24 Hours Important | Heavy Rain & Massive Flood Destruction
India Releases More Water Into Sutlej, Floods Worsen - Pakistan News
After the floods, a storm of inflation hit the country - Pakistan News
The Pakistan Peoples Party is in favor of building dams, Bilawal Bhutto - Pakistan News
Cracks appeared in the building in Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block 10 - Breaking News
Pakistani Diplomatic Staff in Nepal Confirmed Safe - Pakistan News
Explosions Rock Doha Amid Hamas Targeting Claims - Pakistan News
