Federation and provinces wasting money, KP neglected - Pakistan news
Federation and provinces wasting money, KP neglected - Pakistan news
مزید خبریں
Financial share clash, federal system at risk - Pakistan news
Pakistan stuns Afghanistan fans in tri-series clash -KCHJ- Pakistan news
Rivers and drains filled with rain in Karachi - Breaking News
Rashid Khan names Asia’s second best cricket team - KCHJ -Aaj News
🔴 AAJ News Live: Latest News Today | News Headlines & Breaking News | Pakistan News Live
India’s crying habit is old, says Naseem Rajput - Pakistan news
مقبول ترین