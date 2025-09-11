Vegetable and fruit prices soar in Karachi after rains - Pakistan news
Vegetable and fruit prices soar in Karachi after rains - Pakistan news
مزید خبریں
Israel’s attack on Qatar, including mention of Pakistan - Rubaroo with Shoukat Paracha
Floods predicted again in the coming years!! - Rubaroo with Shoukat Paracha
PM emergency flood emergency, agricultural emergency! Rubaroo with Shoukat Paracha
What is condition of flood victims in Punjab? According to PTI leader Aamir Dogar! - Pakistan News
Funeral prayers held for those martyred in Israeli attack - #shorts
K4 project not completed for 17 years - Rubaroo with Shoukat Paracha
مقبول ترین