لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

جمعرات, ستمبر 11, 2025  
18 Rabi ul Awal 1447  
Monsoon 2025

Vegetable and fruit prices soar in Karachi after rains - Pakistan news

Vegetable and fruit prices soar in Karachi after rains - Pakistan news
Published 11 Sep, 2025 08:30pm
ویڈیوز
Vegetable and fruit prices soar in Karachi after rains - Pakistan news
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین