لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

جمعہ, ستمبر 12, 2025  
18 Rabi ul Awal 1447  
Monsoon 2025

This government’s attempt to eliminate PTI by removing them from the assemblies - Pakistan News

This government's attempt to eliminate PTI by removing them from the assemblies - Pakistan News
Published 11 Sep, 2025 11:30pm
ویڈیوز
This government’s attempt to eliminate PTI by removing them from the assemblies - Pakistan News
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین