Political war breaks out after Bhutto Highway is washed away - Pakistan News
Political war breaks out after Bhutto Highway is washed away - Pakistan News
مزید خبریں
What is the reason for the decrease in tickets for the Pakistan-India match? - Kuch Cricket Ho Jaye
Sushant Mehta has sunk so low in the cycle of views that he is now saying anything - Asia Cup 2025
Why are Pakistan’s batsmen and bowlers out of the top 15 rankings? - Kuch Cricket Ho Jaye
Salman Ali Agha with the team despite injury - Kuch Cricket Ho Jaye - Asia Cup 2025
Traffic jam at Qayyumabad, Jam Sadiq Bridge, Expressway in Karachi - Pakistan News
Teams like Hong Kong should not be in the Asia Cup, says Vikrant Gupta - Asia Cup 2025
مقبول ترین