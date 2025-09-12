لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

جمعہ, ستمبر 12, 2025  
18 Rabi ul Awal 1447  
Monsoon 2025

Karachi roads filled with potholes after recent rains - Pakistan news

Karachi roads filled with potholes after recent rains - Pakistan news
Published 12 Sep, 2025 11:00am
ویڈیوز
Karachi roads filled with potholes after recent rains - Pakistan news
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین