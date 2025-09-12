UN Security Council condemns Qatar attack but avoids naming Israel - Pakistan news
UN Security Council condemns Qatar attack but avoids naming Israel - Pakistan news
مزید خبریں
3PM Headlines: Israel targets | Qatar crisis | Middle East tension | Israel aggression
Indus River water level rises at Guddu Barrage, 9800 cusecs increase in 24 hours - Pakistan news
Inflation storm follows devastating floods across Pakistan - Aaj Pakistan
Is excessive social media use beneficial or dangerous? - Aaj Pakistan
Flood situation sparks food inflation, prices of vegetables and fruits soar - Pakistan news
Punjab PHA faces financial crisis, 1,861 workers to be laid off - Pakistan news
مقبول ترین