لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

جمعہ, ستمبر 12, 2025  
18 Rabi ul Awal 1447  
Monsoon 2025

Shehbaz Sharif defamation case against Imran Khan adjourned till Sept 16 - Pakistan news

Shehbaz Sharif defamation case against Imran Khan adjourned till Sept 16 - Pakistan news
Published 12 Sep, 2025 04:00pm
ویڈیوز
Shehbaz Sharif defamation case against Imran Khan adjourned till Sept 16 - Pakistan news
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین