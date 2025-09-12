لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

جمعہ, ستمبر 12, 2025  
18 Rabi ul Awal 1447  
Monsoon 2025

Khyber Medical University establishes ‘Well-being Room’ for students and staff mental health

Khyber Medical University establishes ‘Well-being Room’ for students and staff mental health
Published 12 Sep, 2025 04:30pm
ویڈیوز
Khyber Medical University establishes ‘Well-being Room’ for students and staff mental health
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین