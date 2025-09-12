Heavy rains in Karachi, political front heats up, confrontation between MQM and PPP - Pakistan News
Heavy rains in Karachi, political front heats up, confrontation between MQM and PPP - Pakistan News
مزید خبریں
Floods will return next year! Are the people prepared or unaware? Rubaroo with Shoukat Paracha
9PM Headlines: Floods Wreak Havoc Across Southern Punjab Regions Too | Weather update
Floods will continue next year too! Is the government prepared? Rubaroo with Shoukat Paracha
New controversy over agricultural emergency! What will the government do? - Pakistan News
The wrath of the rivers or administrative failure? Rubaroo with Shoukat Paracha
Indian water aggression, flood situation across Punjab. What will be the government’s next step?
مقبول ترین