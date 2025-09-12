The wrath of the rivers or administrative failure? Rubaroo with Shoukat Paracha
The wrath of the rivers or administrative failure? Rubaroo with Shoukat Paracha
مزید خبریں
Floods will return next year! Are the people prepared or unaware? Rubaroo with Shoukat Paracha
9PM Headlines: Floods Wreak Havoc Across Southern Punjab Regions Too | Weather update
Floods will continue next year too! Is the government prepared? Rubaroo with Shoukat Paracha
New controversy over agricultural emergency! What will the government do? - Pakistan News
Indian water aggression, flood situation across Punjab. What will be the government’s next step?
Heavy rains in Karachi, political front heats up, confrontation between MQM and PPP - Pakistan News
مقبول ترین