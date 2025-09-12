لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

ہفتہ, ستمبر 13, 2025  
19 Rabi ul Awal 1447  
Monsoon 2025

ISRAEL BOMBS QATAR? Middle East on Brink of All-Out War After Strike on Hamas Leaders in Doha

ISRAEL BOMBS QATAR? Middle East on Brink of All-Out War After Strike on Hamas Leaders in Doha
Published 12 Sep, 2025 11:30pm
ویڈیوز
ISRAEL BOMBS QATAR? Middle East on Brink of All-Out War After Strike on Hamas Leaders in Doha
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین