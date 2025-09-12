Forces conduct successful operation against terrorists in Mastung - Breaking News
Forces conduct successful operation against terrorists in Mastung - Breaking News
مزید خبریں
Asia Cup: Pakistan defeats Oman by 93 runs - Kuch Cricket Ho Jaye | Asia Cup 2025
India’s cowardice! Pakistan’s logo disappeared before the Pakistan-India match-Kuch Cricket Ho Jaye
Fakhar Zaman’s revelation! Saim Ayub’s new version of Babar Azam - Kuch Cricket Ho Jaye
Big name came out of Wasim Akram’s mouth! Abhishek Sharma is the top player - Kuch Cricket Ho Jaye
Salman Ali Agha’s announcement: No matter how much trolling, it doesn’t matter-Kuch Cricket Ho Jaye
Why is Shadab Khan’s ranking down, Pandya up? Kuch Cricket Ho Jaye | Asia Cup 2025
مقبول ترین