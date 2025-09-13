Devastating floods hit Sindh and Punjab, villages submerged – Pakistan news
Devastating floods hit Sindh and Punjab, villages submerged – Pakistan news
مزید خبریں
Two suspects arrested in visa fraud and smuggling case - Pakistan news
Another alleged CCD encounter leaves suspect dead - Pakistan news
Karachi forecasts another rain spell over next five days – Pakistan news
Compensation claim filed after explosion in firecracker warehouse - Pakistan news
12PM Headlines: Doha attack puts Israel in deep trouble | Israel Qatar Tensions | Middle East Crisis
FIA arrests suspect involved in illegal Hawala Hundi - Pakistan news
مقبول ترین