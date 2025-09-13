لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

ہفتہ, ستمبر 13, 2025  
19 Rabi ul Awal 1447  
Monsoon 2025

Pano Aqil floods submerge 150 villages, no rescue response – Pakistan news

Pano Aqil floods submerge 150 villages, no rescue response – Pakistan news
Published 13 Sep, 2025 11:00am
ویڈیوز
Pano Aqil floods submerge 150 villages, no rescue response – Pakistan news
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین