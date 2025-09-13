لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

ہفتہ, ستمبر 13, 2025  
19 Rabi ul Awal 1447  
Monsoon 2025

2PM Headlines: Clash between Pakistan and Israel ambassadors in UN | Middle East crisis

2PM Headlines: Clash between Pakistan and Israel ambassadors in UN | Middle East crisis
Published 13 Sep, 2025 03:00pm
ویڈیوز
2PM Headlines: Clash between Pakistan and Israel ambassadors in UN | Middle East crisis
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین